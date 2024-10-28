Jordan Addison: People making something out of nothing with “Free 3" post

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison said that a photo he posted to Instagram with the caption “Free 3" has nothing to do with his feelings about the team.

Addison said on Monday that he has used the phrase since he was at the University of Pittsburgh and showed past social media posts to make that point.

“People just try to make something out of anything,” Addison said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “It ain’t nothing.”

Addison said “I’m straight” when asked again about any issues with how he’s being used on offense. Addison has 14 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown on the year and said that he is hoping to see those numbers go up.

“Obviously I wish I could be doing a little bit better, but I’m doing everything I can,” Addison said. “I’m learning every week, watching the film and just trying to get better every day. I’m just looking forward to having a good game this week.”

Addison will get a chance to try for a bigger impact against the Colts in Week Nine.