Jordan Addison returns to Vikings’ practice

  
Published September 2, 2024 03:25 PM

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after receiver Jordan Addison injured his left ankle that it wasn’t serious. Monday’ practice indicates Addison has a chance to play in the season opener.

Addison was on the field with his teammates and was participating during the portion of practice open to the media, according to beat writers. The Vikings do not have to release a practice report until Wednesday.

Addison was carted off after leaping for a contested pass in an Aug. 14 practice.

He made 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie last season.

Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor was working on a side field without his helmet. His injury is unknown as Nailor was healthy throughout camp.