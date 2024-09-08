Jordan Addison ruled out with ankle injury

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was able to get on the field for Sunday’s game against the Giants after dealing with a high-ankle sprain this summer, but he won’t be playing out the final minutes of the contest.

Addison went back to the locker room while the Giants had the ball in the third quarter and the Vikings ruled him out with an ankle injury a short time later.

Addison had three catches for 35 yards before his injury. Two of them helped set up Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch in the first half of the game.

The Vikings are up 21-6, so they may be able to survive Addison’s absence for the rest of this contest.