Jordan Addison touchdown gives Vikings early 7-0 lead

Jordan Addison is back and he’s already making an impact.

Quarterback Sam Darnold fired a 29-yard touchdown to Addison to cap the Vikings’ opening drive, giving the club a 7-0 lead over the Packers.

Addison had not played since the season opener with an ankle injury. He caught his first target after Minnesota’s first possession nearly ended in disaster.

While Aaron Jones got the drive started with touches on three consecutive plays, Darnold nearly threw an interception on second-and-9 from the Minnesota 45. But while Green Bay’s defense got its hands on the ball, the club couldn’t reel it in for a turnover.

Then a delay of game penalty made it third-and-14. But Darnold was able to move the chains with a 31-yard pass to receiver Jalen Nailor.

On the next snap, Darnold found Addison for the score.