Jordan Love 53-yard pass to Jayden Reed sets up Josh Jacobs touchdown
Published October 6, 2024 04:45 PM
Josh Jacobs has scored his first touchdown with the Packers, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Rams.
But it was all set up by a deep ball from quarterback Jordan Love to receiver Jayden Reed.
On second-and-10 from the Green Bay 45, Love somehow threaded the needle between multiple defenders to find Reed for a 53-yard gain down to the 2-yard line.
On the next play, Jacobs reversed field and extended the ball over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown run.
That capped a nine-play, 96-yard drive for the Packers. They did not face a third down on the possession.