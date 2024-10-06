Jordan Love 53-yard pass to Jayden Reed sets up Josh Jacobs touchdown

Josh Jacobs has scored his first touchdown with the Packers, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Rams.

But it was all set up by a deep ball from quarterback Jordan Love to receiver Jayden Reed.

On second-and-10 from the Green Bay 45, Love somehow threaded the needle between multiple defenders to find Reed for a 53-yard gain down to the 2-yard line.

On the next play, Jacobs reversed field and extended the ball over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown run.

That capped a nine-play, 96-yard drive for the Packers. They did not face a third down on the possession.