Jordan Love, Christian Watson both exit with injuries

The Packers had already clinched an NFC wild card berth, so the most important priority in today’s regular-season finale was staying healthy. That hasn’t happened.

Two of the Packers’ most important players, quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson, exited with injuries in the second quarter.

Love took a hit, walked to the sideline, and the medical staff was checking his right elbow. Malik Willis came in to replace Love, and the Packers’ offense scored its first touchdown of the game shortly afterward.

Watson suffered what appeared to be a knee injury and had to be carted to the locker room. The Packers said both Love and Watson are questionable to return.

With the Packers set to open the playoffs on the road next week, these are major injuries to monitor.