 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love, Christian Watson both exit with injuries

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:04 PM

The Packers had already clinched an NFC wild card berth, so the most important priority in today’s regular-season finale was staying healthy. That hasn’t happened.

Two of the Packers’ most important players, quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson, exited with injuries in the second quarter.

Love took a hit, walked to the sideline, and the medical staff was checking his right elbow. Malik Willis came in to replace Love, and the Packers’ offense scored its first touchdown of the game shortly afterward.

Watson suffered what appeared to be a knee injury and had to be carted to the locker room. The Packers said both Love and Watson are questionable to return.

With the Packers set to open the playoffs on the road next week, these are major injuries to monitor.