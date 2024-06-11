 Skip navigation
Jordan Love confident of having contract extension by training camp

  
Published June 11, 2024 06:55 PM

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last week that “both sides” are motivated to get Jordan Love’s contract extension completed by training camp. The quarterback said Tuesday that’s his expectation.

It’s what I’ve heard,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Love, who asks his agent to keep him in the loop on developments, said he expects talks to heat up after this week’s end of the offseason program.

The Packers begin camp on July 22.

Love signed an extension last May that included an $8.789 million signing bonus, upping his average pay per year to $13.5 million.

Love showed enough last season in passing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns that the Packers are confident he is the long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers, and they will pay him as such. Jared Goff’s recent extension with the Lions, which will pay him an average of $53 million per season, could serve as a template for Love’s deal.

Love participated in the entire offseason program, which ends Wednesday.