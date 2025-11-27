 Skip navigation
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Jordan Love, Dontayvion Wicks put Packers up 10-0

  
Published November 27, 2025 01:53 PM

The Packers didn’t want to settle for a field goal on a fourth down from the Lions’ 22-yard line and they didn’t go with a conservative play call to pick up the two yards they needed for a first down.

Quarterback Jordan Love fired a pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks near left the sideline in the end zone. Wicks caught the pass and it was ruled a touchdown on the field, but replays created some doubt about whether he got two feet down with control of the ball.

It looked like Wicks was still trying to secure the ball when his first foot was down and that full control happened later, but officials upheld the call on the field to the dismay of the crowd at Ford Field.

The score put the Packers, who have run 23 offensive plays to eight for the Lions, up 10-0 early in the second quarter.