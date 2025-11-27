Jordan Love, Dontayvion Wicks put Packers up 10-0

The Packers didn’t want to settle for a field goal on a fourth down from the Lions’ 22-yard line and they didn’t go with a conservative play call to pick up the two yards they needed for a first down.

Quarterback Jordan Love fired a pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks near left the sideline in the end zone. Wicks caught the pass and it was ruled a touchdown on the field, but replays created some doubt about whether he got two feet down with control of the ball.

It looked like Wicks was still trying to secure the ball when his first foot was down and that full control happened later, but officials upheld the call on the field to the dismay of the crowd at Ford Field.

The score put the Packers, who have run 23 offensive plays to eight for the Lions, up 10-0 early in the second quarter.