nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Jordan Love exits injury report, 33 days after MCL injury

  
Published October 9, 2024 08:06 PM

Only 33 days after suffering a knee injury that looked to be much worse than it was, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has completely exited the injury report.

His name doesn’t appear on the Wednesday report. It means that he’s fine; he’s getting no treatment from the team on the MCL sprain, and there’s no reason to believe he’ll be in any jeopardy to miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Love missed two games. He has played in two games, even if he arguably shouldn’t have returned for the Week 4 game against the Vikings.

Not practicing for the Packers on Wednesday was defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle). Limited were cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (calf), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Jordan Morgan (shoulder), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle), and receiver Christian Watson (ankle).

Safety Zayne Anderson (elbow), defensive end Arron Mosby (shoulder), and tackle Zach Tom (shoulder) fully participated.

The 3-2 Packers host the 2-3 Cardinals on Sunday.