Jordan Love goes through limited padded practice Thursday

  
Published September 19, 2024 03:40 PM

Jordan Love participated in the Packers’ padded practice Thursday.

A day after limited work in his return, the quarterback again was limited. Coach Matt LaFleur would not allow more than that.

“Limited. That’s all you’re going to get from me,” LaFleur said, via video from the team.

Love injured a medial collateral ligament in the season opener that forced to miss all of last week’s football activities, including the Week 2 game against the Colts. It is unknown whether he is close to returning to game action, but he obviously is taking steps in the right direction.

“I think everyday is a good day for him to get out there and be out there with his teammates,” LaFleur said. “Same as every week. We’ll give him up to kickoff, 90 minutes [when inactives are due].”

LaFleur was coy even about whether he expects Love to practice Friday.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m sure he’ll be limited [if he does],” LaFleur said.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) did not practice again. Wide receiver Jayden Reed (calf) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute) returned to limited work Thursday, a day after missing practice.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), running back Josh Jacobs (back), tight end Tucker Kraft (shoulder) and center Josh Myers (ankle) remained limited.