Jordan Love: Josh Jacobs won’t set record for most catches without a TD

Running back Josh Jacobs has done a lot of things in the NFL, but there remains a glaring empty spot on his resume.

Jacobs caught 197 passes over his five seasons with the Raiders and he turned them into 1,448 yards. None of those yards got him into the end zone, however, and that leaves Jacobs close to setting an NFL record early in his run with the Packers.

Former NFL running back Gerald Riggs had 201 career receptions without a touchdown and no NFL player has ever caught more passes without scoring. Jacobs and Riggs are the only players in NFL history to catch more than 146 passes without picking up a six-pointer and Packers quarterback Jordan Love vowed that his new teammate won’t become the record holder.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Love said, via Bleacher Report. “I definitely saw that the other day. I’m surprised he doesn’t have any touchdowns yet. Let’s see, it’s right here, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, ‘Bro, we’re going to get you a touchdown, for sure.’ First pass to him might be a touchdown, who knows. We’re gonna see. Five receptions away from it? We’ll make sure he gets a touchdown in there.”

Aaron Jones had 2.7 catches per game as the lead back for the Packers last season, so Love and Jacobs may need to strike early to avoid a passing of the torch.