Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers

Packers quarterback Jordan Love missed the first week of camp while he waited for his contract. Even with limited practice, he was ready to roll in the preseason opener.

Love led the Packers to an opening-drive touchdown in only thee plays, with two completions on two attempts and capped by a 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dontayvion Wicks. And that was it for Love.

“That was the plan,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. “I told him, ‘Hey if we go down and score three plays, you guys are done.’ Ultimately, we just wanted them to get their feet wet a little bit and knock some rust off. I think it’s always good not only to obviously go out there and play, but the preparation that it takes to get ready mentally to go play a game, and certainly try to work on their pre-game routine. So it’s not the first time they’re doing it when we play Philly in Brazil. A lot of positives though to be able to go out there and get points on the first crack.”

Love was asked whether he wanted the drive to last a little longer.

“No, I’m happy with it,” Love told reporters. “Ended with a touchdown. That was the goal.”

“We had great play dialed up for that situation,” Love said regarding the long score. “One-on-one with Wicks in the slot. He ran a great route. He kind of lulled them to sleep at the top and was able to go past them. I just put the ball there for him and he made the rest happen. It was a great play by him.”

Love had no qualms about his night ending quickly.

“That was the goal,” he said. “We wanted to go out there and get our series in and put up points. So I was happy with the way we went out.”

Don’t expect to see Love next weekend, against the Broncos.

“Right now I don’t anticipate those guys playing versus Denver — the majority of the starters,” LaFleur said. “There might be a select few, but I think what we’re going to do just because we have a competitive practice versus the Broncos, use that as their game reps and let the other guys play for the most part in that second preseason game. We’ll reevaluate it for the third one.”

Even if Love doesn’t get another preseason rep, he believes he’s ready for the games that count.

“I think we could go into it and just jump into the season,” Love said. “But I think getting a couple more snaps in the preseason would be nice. We only got three plays tonight, so just to get out there and get back in that mode. But I think getting a longer drive and a couple more plays might be nice.”

It’ll be even nicer if Love performs like he did tonight when the Packers head to Brazil to face the Eagles, in 27 days.