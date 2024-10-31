Jordan Love on the field for Thursday’s practice

The Lions and Packers both practiced without their quarterbacks on Wednesday, but Thursday brought a change in status for both teams.

Reporters at the open portion of Packers practice shared video of Jordan Love going through the early stages of the team’s workout. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was back at practice in Detroit after sitting on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Love was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a groin injury and said on Wednesday that he thinks it is “realistic” for him to play this weekend.

The extent of Love’s workload will be revealed by the team’s injury report. Any work is a step in the right direction, though, and if the injury responds well to whatever work he does, Thursday’s development likely makes the prospect of seeing him in the lineup even more realistic.

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) and guard Elgton Jenkins (glute) also returned to practice, but cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) is missing for the second straight day.