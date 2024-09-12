 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Jordan Love out of practice again on Thursday

  
Published September 12, 2024 03:44 PM

The Packers aren’t closing the door on Jordan Love playing this weekend, but it’s moving closer to closing on its own.

Love missed his second straight practice with the knee injury he suffered in last Friday’s season-opening loss to the Eagles. Love reportedly suffered an MCL injury and initial word was that he would miss time as a result, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the team isn’t going to rule him out against the Colts until it’s necessary.

“He’s going to do everything he can to be out there. We’ll give him the week,” LaFleur said at his press conference.

LaFleur said Love has been out on the field giving any assistance he can to Malik Willis, who will get the start in Love’s place when and if he is ruled out for Week Two. He also said that cornerback Corey Ballentine (oblique), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), running back Josh Jacobs (back), and running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) were limited participants in practice for the second straight day.