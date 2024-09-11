Jordan Love out of practice Wednesday

The Packers haven’t ruled quarterback Jordan Love out for this week’s game against the Colts, but Wednesday didn’t bring reason to think that his knee will be well enough to play.

Love did not take part in practice as the team began their on-field preparations for Week Two. Love was injured late in last Friday’s loss to the Eagles and he reportedly suffered an injury to his MCL.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the difficulties of preparing to play without Love by saying there are the “same challenges” in place every week. Malik Willis will start if Love doesn’t play and LaFleur said it “feels like a lot longer” than three weeks since he joined the team in a trade with the Titans. He also said he’s not concerned about Willis’s ability to handle the starting role.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a rookie here,” LaFleur said.

The Packers didn’t have any other players out of practice Wednesday and they will have until Friday to decide on an injury designation for the quarterback.