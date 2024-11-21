Jordan Love: Playoff loss to 49ers sat with us, “definitely hungry” for Sunday

The Week 12 schedule is short on games featuring two teams in playoff contention, but one of them will take place in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers will host the 49ers in the first meeting between the teams since the 49ers came back for a 24-21 win in the divisional round of the playoffs in January. That game took place in California and the Packers come into this game with the better record, so the circumstances are very different but Packers quarterback Jordan Love admitted that last year’s matchup hasn’t been totally flushed from memory.

“That’s what you’ve got to kind of just sit with all offseason, is going back, watching that game, trying to see what you could have done better, could have done differently in that game,” Love said, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. “It definitely sits with you through the offseason, and obviously you move on. Just knowing that that’s the team that knocked us out, we’re definitely hungry for this game.”

No playoff spots are going to be decided on Sunday, but the Packers can help themselves quite a bit with a win. The Lions are firmly in control of the NFC North, but they are in Wild Card position and any wins against other teams like the 49ers vying for those spots could wind up being the difference between advancing to the playoffs or not.