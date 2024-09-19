Jordan Love practicing in pads on Thursday

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear on Wednesday that quarterback Jordan Love was limited in his first practice back from suffering an MCL injury in Week 1.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Love is once again on the field for practice on Thursday, this time in pads along with the rest of the team.

While it’s a positive sign that Love is back on the field after participating on Wednesday, it doesn’t mean he’s back in line to start against the Titans.

The Packers’ injury report — which will be released later on Thursday — will give an indication as to whether Love is still limited or if he’s been upgraded to full.

Green Bay had several other players who were limited or missed Wednesday’s practice. While reporters spotted receiver Jayden Reed (calf) and guard Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute) on the field, cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) and guard Jordan Morgan (shoulder) remained out.