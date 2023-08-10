 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson ready to “showcase my talent and my ability” in first preseason game
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints
Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice
Syndication: The Tennessean
Will Levis: I’m looking forward to going out and playing

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson ready to “showcase my talent and my ability” in first preseason game
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints
Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice
Syndication: The Tennessean
Will Levis: I’m looking forward to going out and playing

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love thinks getting hit in the preseason will be good preparation

  
Published August 10, 2023 12:52 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will play in Friday’s preseason opener, and if he takes a couple hits, he’s OK with that.

“I haven’t been hit since last year,” Love said, via USA Today. “I’m never trying to get hit, that’s never the goal, but it does prepare you, get your mind back in that live mentality.”

Love doesn’t know how much he’ll play, but any playing time is good for him.

“Yeah, the plan to get a couple of series out there. Not sure how many yet. We’re going to base it off practice, how it went,” Love said. “But I’m excited, I definitely want to be out there, get some reps, get back in the game mode.”

In the regular season, Love has just one start in his NFL career. But after three years backing up Aaron Rodgers, the Packers need him to show he’s ready to be a starter, and all the preparation he can get in the preseason should help.