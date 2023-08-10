Jordan Love thinks getting hit in the preseason will be good preparation

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will play in Friday’s preseason opener, and if he takes a couple hits, he’s OK with that.

“I haven’t been hit since last year,” Love said, via USA Today. “I’m never trying to get hit, that’s never the goal, but it does prepare you, get your mind back in that live mentality.”

Love doesn’t know how much he’ll play, but any playing time is good for him.

“Yeah, the plan to get a couple of series out there. Not sure how many yet. We’re going to base it off practice, how it went,” Love said. “But I’m excited, I definitely want to be out there, get some reps, get back in the game mode.”

In the regular season, Love has just one start in his NFL career. But after three years backing up Aaron Rodgers, the Packers need him to show he’s ready to be a starter, and all the preparation he can get in the preseason should help.