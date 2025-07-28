 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jordan Love was surprised and excited by all the help the Packers drafted for him

  
Published July 28, 2025 05:34 AM

The Packers spent their first-round draft pick on wide receiver Matthew Golden, their second-round pick on offensive tackle Anthony Belton and their third-round pick on wide receiver Savion Williams. That’s a major investment in putting good players around quarterback Jordan Love, and Love appreciates it.

Love said on NFL Network that he wasn’t even sure how long it had been since the Packers drafted a first-round wide receiver (it last happened in 2002), but he knew it had been a long time, and he knew it was a major sign that the Packers are putting resources into their passing game.

“I was definitely surprised, going into that first round, having the draft here in Green Bay, and hearing for the first time since 2000-and-whatever getting a receiver,” Love said. “So I was excited getting Matthew Golden, then Savion, those are two guys that I think are going to add some dynamic weapons to our passing game. We’ve got a lot of weapons.”

Asked what his goal is for this season, Love was blunt: “We’re trying to win the Super Bowl.”