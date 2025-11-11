 Skip navigation
Jordan Love: You feel like as an offense, you’re letting the defense down

  
Published November 11, 2025 09:43 AM

The Packers offense is struggling — mightily.

Though the team’s defense has largely shut opponents down, Green Bay’s offense mustered just 10 points in a road loss to the Browns. That seemed like a fluke until the club scored just 13 at home in the Week 9 loss to the Panthers and only seven points in last night’s loss to the Eagles.

Quarterback Jordan Love had a sentence after the game that summed up the situation.

“You feel like as an offense, you’re letting the defense down,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,’ because they’re doing a great job,” Love added. “It’s frustrating, but we’ll stay together. We’ll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

The Packers will have a chance to get back on track on Sunday with a game against the Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday.