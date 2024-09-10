Jordan Mason pushes 49ers lead to 23-7

49ers running back Jordan Mason is making the most of his last-minute promotion.

Mason got the start against the Jets on Monday night after Christian McCaffrey was put on the inactive list due to calf and Achilles injuries. He has run 17 times for 88 yards and the last five of those yards carried him into the end zone for the fifth time in his career.

The touchdown capped a 7:18 drive to start the second half and it put the 49ers up 16-7.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings had to leave the game during the scoring drive with what appeared to be a leg injury. He was tackled by Jets cornerback Michael Carter after a five-yard gain and it looked like the kind of hip-drop tackle that the league banned this offseason. Carter was not penalized, but he may be fined this week.