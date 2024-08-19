Jordan Poyer broke his thumb early in camp, set to practice this week

Safety Jordan Poyer is ready to get back on the field at Dolphins camp.

Poyer has been out of practice for the last few weeks and he told reporters at a Monday press conference that his absence was due to a broken thumb he suffered early in this summer’s training camp. He is set to return to work at this week’s practices.

The Dolphins close out their preseason schedule against the Buccaneers on Friday. There’s no word on the plan for Poyer in that game, but it’s probably a good bet that the Dolphins will be prioritizing getting him up to speed for Week One against the Jaguars.

Poyer signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. He was released by the Bills after seven seasons in Buffalo that included one All-Pro selection.