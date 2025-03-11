Joseph Ossai will re-sign with Bengals

Defensive end Joseph Ossai is the latest Bengals player to agree to re-sign with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ossai has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals. The pact is worth $7 million.

Ossai, who is No. 64 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, joins defensive tackle B.J. Hill, offensive lineman Cody Ford, tight end Mike Gesicki, and tight end Tanner Hudson as players who have re-signed or agreed to re-sign with the team in recent days.

Ossai was a 2021 third-round pick and missed his rookie season with a meniscus injury. He has 73 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his last three seasons, but is still best known for a roughing penalty on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that helped set up a game-winning field goal in the AFC title game after the 2022 season.