nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Joseph Ossai will re-sign with Bengals

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:37 PM

Defensive end Joseph Ossai is the latest Bengals player to agree to re-sign with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ossai has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals. The pact is worth $7 million.

Ossai, who is No. 64 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, joins defensive tackle B.J. Hill, offensive lineman Cody Ford, tight end Mike Gesicki, and tight end Tanner Hudson as players who have re-signed or agreed to re-sign with the team in recent days.

Ossai was a 2021 third-round pick and missed his rookie season with a meniscus injury. He has 73 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his last three seasons, but is still best known for a roughing penalty on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that helped set up a game-winning field goal in the AFC title game after the 2022 season.