Josh Allen “extremely confident” Sean McDermott can get Bills over the hump

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have won a lot of games together in Buffalo, but the biggest wins continue to elude them.

Their latest miss came in Kansas City on Sunday when the Chiefs closed the door on a 32-29 win that sealed a berth in the Super Bowl. The loss moved the Allen/McDermott combo to 0-4 against the Chiefs in the playoffs and it sparked another round of musing about whether the partnership will ever be able to break through in the postseason.

Allen is not one of the doubters. During a Monday press conference in Buffalo, Allen said he is “extremely confident” that McDermott can take the team to a championship.

“This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it. But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”

The Bills have won five straight division titles and they’ve been considered a contender to make it to the Super Bowl after each win, so the Bills have it better than a lot of teams. They aren’t where they want to be, though, and that means there will keep being questions about what they need to do differently in order to get the result they want.

