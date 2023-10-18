Josh Allen has “no concern” about right shoulder, plans to play this week

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen would practice on Wednesday despite dealing with some right shoulder soreness.

It doesn’t sound like there’s any risk of Allen missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Allen told reporters on Wednesday that he has “no concern” about his shoulder.

“We’ll be ready to go,” Allen said in his press conference.

The Bills held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday, so there wasn’t much stress put on Allen’s shoulder regardless.

We’ll see Allen’s participation level on the team’s estimated injury report when it’s released later in the day.