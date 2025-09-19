Josh Allen hits 300 total touchdowns in 127 career games, fastest in NFL history

Thursday night’s win over the Dolphins was Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s 127th career game. And his three touchdown passes took him to 301 total touchdowns. No player in NFL history has reached that milestone, that quickly.

The previous record belonged to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reached 300 total touchdowns in 128 career games.

Allen has played a total of 114 regular-season games and 13 playoff games. He has thrown 200 regular-season touchdown passes and 25 in the playoffs. He has 67 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and seven in the playoffs. And he has also caught two touchdown passes.

Allen is the NFL’s reigning MVP, and three games into the season he’s the favorite to win the award again. And he’s doing things to this point in his career that no one else has ever done.