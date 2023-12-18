Josh Allen: I feel like kid who didn’t do anything in class project and still got an A

There have been points in Josh Allen’s Bills career when the quarterback has been asked to carry a major load on offense, but Sunday was not one of those times.

James Cook ran 25 times for 179 yards and a touchdown, Ty Johnson added another 54 and Latavius Murray ran for another score while the Bills defense smothered the Cowboys offense at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Allen ran for a score and threw a touchdown, but he was just 7-of-15 for 94 yards while letting his teammates handle the heavy lifting.

“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project and stll got an A,” Allen said in his postgame press conference.

The Bills haven’t been able to put together performances like this one on a consistent basis, but the reminder of what they’re capable of will likely resonate around the AFC with the playoffs drawing closer. A team that can play like they played this week is one that few teams will want to face come January.