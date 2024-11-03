Josh Allen impressive 2-yard touchdown gives Bills 27-20 lead
Published November 3, 2024 03:39 PM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made another impressive play to put Buffalo ahead of Miami in the fourth quarter.
On second-and-goal, Allen evaded the rush and as he was getting hit somehow flipped the ball to tight end Quintin Morris for a 2-yard touchdown.
That gave Buffalo a 27-20 lead midway through the final period.
That score capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive for Buffalo — one that was extended by a defensive holding penalty on third-and-6 from the Miami 7.
While Tyler Bass made his extra point, it went off the left upright. He missed an extra point earlier in the contest wide left.