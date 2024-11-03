 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Josh Allen impressive 2-yard touchdown gives Bills 27-20 lead

  
Published November 3, 2024 03:39 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made another impressive play to put Buffalo ahead of Miami in the fourth quarter.

On second-and-goal, Allen evaded the rush and as he was getting hit somehow flipped the ball to tight end Quintin Morris for a 2-yard touchdown.

That gave Buffalo a 27-20 lead midway through the final period.

That score capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive for Buffalo — one that was extended by a defensive holding penalty on third-and-6 from the Miami 7.

While Tyler Bass made his extra point, it went off the left upright. He missed an extra point earlier in the contest wide left.