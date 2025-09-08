Josh Allen is MVP favorite after beating Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were both great on Sunday night, but Allen’s team won the game, and Allen is now the betting favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive season.

Allen has moved ahead of Jackson and is now a +350 favorite at DraftKings. Jackson, who entered the regular season as the favorite, is now second in the MVP odds at +475.

Allen is the reigning MVP, while Jackson won it in both 2023 and 2019.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is next in the MVP odds at +750, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at +850, Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at +1400, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at +1500 and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at +2000.

Among non-quarterbacks, the favorite is Ravens running back Derrick Henry at +7000.