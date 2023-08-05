Josh Allen is undecided on whether he wants to be featured on the Quarterback series

At a time when plenty of quarterbacks have said they’re not interested in becoming one of the focal points of the Quarterback series on Netflix, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t said, “No.”

He also hasn’t said, “Yes.”

Via Nick Wojton of USA Today, Allen addressed the possibility at a recent press conference. And while he acknowledged that it would be “special” to have a great season documented, he has concerns about whether the documentation process could keep a season from being as special as it could be.

“I don’t want any outside distractions,” Allen said. “I don’t want any unnecessary distractions for myself or this team. I’m not saying that it would be. I’m a little undecided on whether I would want to do it or not. I go back and forth sometimes in my mind, but as of right now I’m just trying to be the best quarterback for this team.”

This would be a great year for Allen to do it, from a viewer’s perspective. But the Bills have enough pressure already, enough things that could potentially go haywire.

So which quarterbacks will be featured on Season Two of Quarterback? For now, it’s not known. But it’s likely not going to be Allen — unless the producers convince him to let them capture the footage with a decision coming later as to whether it will actually be part of the show.

That could be the rub on this one. Allen would love to do it, if the season has a happy ending. But if the season ends like it has each of the past few seasons, Allen might want them to expunge the film.