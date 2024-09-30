Josh Allen: It was evident right away they had more urgency than we did

The Bills had a poor first half that ended up as a poor game on Sunday, as they fell to the Ravens 35-10 on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo was down 21-3 at halftime and while the club did have some positive energy going in the third quarter, that came to an end with an ill-fated trick play. Quarterback Josh Allen was strip-sacked by Kyle Van Noy, the Ravens scored two more touchdowns, and comfortably won the game.

The Bills finished with just 12 first downs and 236 total yards in the contest.

“Yeah, I think they had a good plan — a good pressure plan. They made more plays than we did,” Allen said in his postgame press conference. “It was evident right away they had more urgency than we did. That’s something we will correct.

“Not everything was bad in this game. I don’t want us coming away from this saying we’re the worst. [There is] a lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”

As for the failed trick play, Allen kept his assessment short and sweet.

“Coach called a shot, and the guy made a good play. That’s as simple as it is,” Allen said. “He dove inside, and the guy made a good play. That’s what it comes down to.”

Of the positives, Allen noted that it was good how the team responded after an ugly first half.

“I think the ‘no blink’ mentality down 21-3 at halftime, get the ball, score a touchdown, had an opportunity to make it 21-17 and turn the ball over,” Allen said. “Again, we were down and out early on. We kind of stopped the bleeding, and again, we could have done more to really put a Band-Aid over it. We just let it slip away.

“Those plays are really big in the grand scheme of things. They alter the game, but make no mistake about it, they came out with urgency, and they whipped our butt.”

The Bills will be on the road again in Week 5 as they’ll play the Texans in Houston.