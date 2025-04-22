Josh Allen, Keon Coleman will “work extremely hard to try to get on the same page”

The Bills returned to work this week, but quarterback Josh Allen said the end to the 2024 season “will still sit with me” as they move toward the fall.

Allen’s final pass of the season couldn’t be handled by tight end Dalton Kincaid and the Bills fell short of the Super Bowl after losing another playoff game to the Chiefs. Changing that outcome this time around will be everyone’s goal in Buffalo and a second-year leap for wide receiver Keon Coleman would help that effort.

Coleman was a second-round pick last year and showed some flashes of big-play ability, but also dealt with injury before ending the season with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He had three more catches in the postseason, but the overall production wasn’t where the Bills will need it to be in the future. On Tuesday, Allen said boosting that output is a focus of their offseason efforts.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations and he knows that he wants to be better,” Allen said, via WGR 550. “He sent me a couple of long texts of wanting to be better and we’re going to continue to work extremely hard to try to get on the same page. He’s got so much ability, he’s so athletic, he’s already put on some weight and he’s gotten a little bit stronger, so I’m excited to see his progression and he’s still so young, so he’s still got a long ways to go in terms of learning the nuances of the wide receiver position, so I’m so excited for his future because of the ability that he has, it’s off the charts.”

The Bills signed Joshua Palmer as a free agent and they could add more options in the draft this week, but Coleman’s experience with Allen and the offense might make him the best bet to boost the unit to another level in 2025.