Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week for Week 2

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a major change in fortune in Week Two.

Allen turned the ball over four times in an overtime loss to the Jets to kick off the season, which led to a lot of discussion about his penchant for trying to do too much on the field. He was able to put any concerns about his play to rest against the Raiders last Sunday.

Allen went 31-of-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills routed the Raiders 38-10 for their first win of the 2023 season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Allen has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance. It is the 11th time he’s taken those honors.