Roger Goodell: NFL playing 16 regular-season international games a year is “very near”

  
Published May 20, 2025 03:24 PM

The 2025 NFL schedule features seven games outside the United States. Soon, the league wants to play 16 games a year in other countries.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is all-in on opening new international markets and isn’t slowing down.

“I do see 16 regular season games, and I do think that will happen in the very near future,” Goodell told CNBC’s Scott Wapner. “Within five years probably.”

The NFL is about as popular as it could be in the U.S., but Goodell thinks there’s a lot of room for growth in other countries.

“International is an open market for us,” said Goodell. “We are excited about our potential.”

A 16-game slate of international games could mean playing international games almost every week of the season, and possibly all 32 teams playing eight home games, eight road games and one international game. An expanding international schedule could also motivate the NFL to continue its push to an 18-game regular season, which would give the league a larger inventory of games to move overseas.

This year the NFL will play three games in England and one game each in Brazil, Germany, Ireland and Spain. Next year the league has committed to a game in Australia, multiple games in England, and a potential return to Mexico in the renovated Estadio Azteca. Once the NFL hits 16 games a year outside the U.S., several new countries will likely be added to the mix as Goodell continues his push to make American football a global sport.