Josh Allen on quick return from concussion check: They deemed me cleared to play

Josh Allen practiced Wednesday in some fashion, but since the Bills don’t play until Monday night, they will not release their first practice report until Thursday.

Allen injured his chest and ankle and hit his head on the turf late in the loss to the Texans. He passed concussion protocol and missed only one offensive play before returning to the game.

Allen is not in the league’s concussion protocol, coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week.

Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, has called for an investigation after Allen was cleared after only 6 minutes, 6 seconds of real time and with the aid of smelling salts.

Allen was asked Wednesday how he was feeling.

“I obviously went into the tent,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “I can only control what I can control. What we talked about there, they deemed me cleared to play, and that’s what happened. That’s as deep as I’ll get into it.”