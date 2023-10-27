Josh Allen sought treatment on shoulder but remains in game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been on the practice report with a right shoulder injury the past two weeks, but he didn’t miss time and didn’t have a designation this week.

Allen, though, appeared to re-injure the shoulder on a run in the second quarter when he landed hard on it.

He stayed in and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run.

But Allen went into the blue medical tent after the drive, with backup Kyle Allen taking warmup throws on the sideline.

When the Bills got the ball back after a Chase McLaughlin 57-yard field goal drew Tampa Bay within 10-3, Allen returned to the field.

He threw an interception on the first play, with Antoine Winfield tipping the ball on a blitz and William Gholston catching the rebound at the Buffalo 23.

The Bucs then tied the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Chris Godwin.