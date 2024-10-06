Josh Allen struggling in Houston as Bills trail 17-3 at halftime

It was obvious in the first half how much Josh Allen misses Khalil Shakir, who is inactive with an ankle injury. Allen got off to the worst start of his career, completing 1 of 9 passes for 24 yards.

He ended the first half 6-of-18 for 56 yards.

The Bills have only 103 yards, with 44 coming on their field goal drive. James Cook has 11 carries for 43 yards and two catches for 17 yards. Mack Hollins has led the wideouts with two catches for 27 yards.

The Texans could lead by even more if not for a fourth down stop by the Bills. On fourth-and-one at the Buffalo 16, Dare Ogunbowale was stopped for no gain by Terrel Bernard and Cam Lewis.

The Texans, playing without their top two running backs in Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, lost Nico Collins with a hamstring injury after he caught a 67-yard touchdown. The league’s leading receiver has two catches for 78 yards and will not return.

C.J. Stroud completed his first 10 passes and ended the half 12-of-15 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Cam Akers had the Texans’ other touchdown on a 15-yard run.

Former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has two receptions for 27 yards.

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the half.