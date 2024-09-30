Josh Allen’s 52-yard pass to Khalil Shakir sets up TD, Bills trail 21-10

The second half has started in a much better way for the Bills.

Buffalo got the three-and-out it needed and then scored a touchdown on Ty Johnson’s 3-yard run, making the score 21-10, Baltimore.

Johnson was only able to put it in the paint because of an unbelievable play by quarterback Josh Allen.

On third-and-5 from the Buffalo 45, Allen rolled to his right after being flushed out of the pocket. Just before he went out of bounds, he heaved a throw across his body down the field to receiver Khalil Shakir — who caught it and ran another 15 for a 52-yard gain.

It was the longest catch of the season so far for Shakir.

On the next play, Johnson took it into the end zone to narrow the deficit.

Allen is now 11-of-18 passing for an even 100 yards. He’s rushed five times for 21 yards.