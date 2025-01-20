Josh Allen’s two touchdown runs help Bills to 21-10 halftime lead

The Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 in Week 4 in Baltimore. Today is a different day in a different place.

The Bills lead the Ravens 21-10 at halftime Sunday in the final divisional round playoff game of the weekend. It is Baltimore’s biggest halftime deficit of the season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for touchdowns of 1 and 4, with the last coming with 16 seconds left in the half. The Bills gained 155 yards in the first half, with 87 on the ground.

Allen went 5-of-7 for 69 yards in the first half on a cold, snowy day in Buffalo, and he ran for 15 yards on five carries.

James Cook ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Khalil Shakir caught three passes for 51 yards.

Allen left for the locker room to chants of “M-V-P!”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the favorite for the MVP award over Allen, had two turnovers in the first half. Jackson, who is 3-4 in the postseason in his career, threw an interception to safety Taylor Rapp and he lost a fumble that was returned 39 yards by Von Miller to the Baltimore 24 to set up Allen’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Jackson has five carries for 31 yards and is 6-of-10 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rashod Bateman has two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens’ field goal drive was a win for the Bills, who held Baltimore out of the end zone after the Ravens had first-and-goal from the 2.

The Bills ended the half with a nine-play, 70-yard drive, eating 3:27 of the final 3:43. Ravens defensive back Tre’Davious White, who spent seven seasons in Buffalo, was called for an 18-yard pass interference penalty while covering Keon Coleman on third-and-5 from the Baltimore 30.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, questioned the penalty on White.

Three plays later, on third-and-2 from the 4, Allen was celebrating in the end zone.

The Bills lost Rapp to a hip injury, and though they still list him as questionable to return, he was carted to the locker room.