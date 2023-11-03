Josh Dobbs will be active for Vikings on Sunday

Josh Dobbs hasn’t been a member of the Vikings long enough to start at quarterback against the Falcons this weekend, but he could wind up seeing action before Sunday is over.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a Friday press conference that Dobbs will be active as the backup quarterback for the game. The Vikings have Sean Mannion on the practice squad, but will go with Dobbs in the role.

Rookie Jaren Hall will be making his first NFL start in the game. Dobbs was acquired on Tuesday as the Vikings moved to bolster their quarterback group in the wake of Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles.

Hall was 3-of-4 for 23 yards after Cousins left last Sunday’s win over the Packers.