Josh Dobbs will start for Vikings in Week 14 vs. Raiders

Despite an ugly performance against the Bears in Week 12, the Vikings are sticking with Josh Dobbs.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Dobbs will start for Minnesota against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, O’Connell noted that the coaching staff’s goal this week is to use a scheme that will “help Josh thrive.”

Dobbs has now appeared in four games with three starts for the Vikings since arriving via trade in early November. But Dobbs finished his last outing — a 12-10 loss to the Bears — 22-of-32 for 185 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

The previous week, Dobbs was 20-of-32 for 221 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and three fumbles with one lost.

But Dobbs will have the benefit of receiver Justin Jefferson this week, as he’s been activated off of injured reserve.

Nick Mullens and Jaran Hall will also be available for the Vikings at QB this week.

In 12 games with 11 starts between the Cardinals and Vikings this year, Dobbs has completed 64 percent of his throws for 2,401 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.