Josh Downs working on “little things” after leaving plays on the field last year

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs set a team record for catches by a rookie in 2023, but his analysis of his rookie season was about what was missing.

Downs saw his production slow down over the second half of the year as a knee injury he’d been dealing with since the offseason took its toll. Downs said that he’s been healthy this offseason, which has allowed him to “improve my athleticism, improve my strength” as he works to put together a more complete second year in Indianapolis.

“I feel like I have some little things I can improve on in the route releases,” Downs said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I left some plays on the field last year, but everybody does that. I looked at those plays. I’m trying to identify coverages better – things like that.”

The Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell in the second round and Michael Pittman Jr. is back after signing a new deal with the team this offseason. Those players, along with Alec Pierce, should work outside and that should provide plenty of chances for Downs to show how he’s improved in the slot this fall.