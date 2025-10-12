 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs 3-yard TD gives Packers 10-0 lead over Bengals

  
October 12, 2025

The Packers have largely controlled the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

But now the score is more reflective of that, as Josh Jacobs’ 3-yard touchdown run has put Green Bay up 10-0.

Rookie receiver Matthew Golden had the big play on the possession, catching a deep pass down the left sideline for a 35-yard gain on third-and-10.

Then Jacobs took a check-down pass 29 yards down to Cincinnati’s 6.

One play later, Jacobs took a handoff up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown for a 10-point lead.

On the other side, the Bengals will be without one of their key offensive contributors. Tight end Mike Gesicki has been ruled out with a pectoral injury after exiting midway through the first half.