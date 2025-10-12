Josh Jacobs 3-yard TD gives Packers 10-0 lead over Bengals

The Packers have largely controlled the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

But now the score is more reflective of that, as Josh Jacobs’ 3-yard touchdown run has put Green Bay up 10-0.

Rookie receiver Matthew Golden had the big play on the possession, catching a deep pass down the left sideline for a 35-yard gain on third-and-10.

Then Jacobs took a check-down pass 29 yards down to Cincinnati’s 6.

One play later, Jacobs took a handoff up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown for a 10-point lead.

On the other side, the Bengals will be without one of their key offensive contributors. Tight end Mike Gesicki has been ruled out with a pectoral injury after exiting midway through the first half.