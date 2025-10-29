 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels 'built for any of the three' DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson listed as limited in Packers practice

  
Running back Josh Jacobs scored a touchdown to help the Packers to a win in Pittsburgh last Sunday, but he wasn’t able to fully participate in practice on Monday.

Jacobs was listed as a limited participant with the calf injury that’s been bothering him in recent weeks. Jacobs had 13 carries for 33 yards against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Christian Watson played for the first time this season in Week 8 and had four catches for 85 yards. Watson was also a limited participant in practice.

Left guard Aaron Banks (shin), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), right tackle Zach Tom (back), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were the other limited participants on Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were out of practice.