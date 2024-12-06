Josh Jacobs cuts Packers’ deficit to 10-7

The Packers have been their own worst enemy in the first half with five penalties for 44 yards and a turnover.

But they have drawn to within a field goal.

Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown run completed an 11-play, 70-yard drive. The Packers now trail 10-7.

Jacobs has rushed for 49 yards on nine carries.

Two defensive penalties by the Lions helped the Packers’ cause on their scoring drive.

Lions edge rusher Za’Darius Smith was penalized 5 yards for an illegal use of hands with the Packers on the Detroit 13, and Terrion Arnold’s defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone on third-and-3 wiped out Carlton Davis’ interception. Jacobs scored on the next play.

Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (right thumb) is questionable to return, and Packers safety Evan Williams is being evaluated for a concussion.