Josh Jacobs, Jaire Alexander listed as questionable

Quarterback Jordan Love isn’t the only Packers player carrying a questionable tag into Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Jaire Alexander are in the same category. Jacobs missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but returned for limited sessions the last two days. Alexander did not practice all week because of a knee injury, but the team is leaving the door open for him to play.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle) is also questionable after a week of limited practice sessions.

The Packers do not expect to have center Josh Myers (wrist) after listing him as doubtful and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out.