Jordan Love considered questionable to face Lions

Sunday’s game between the Lions and Packers in Green Bay is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s schedule, but it remains unclear if Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be on the field.

Love left last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a groin injury and he missed practice on Wednesday. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference that he will be limited again on Friday.

LaFleur also said that the quarterback will be listed as questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.

Malik Willis will start for the Packers if they hold Love out of the game. He started two games earlier in the season when Love was out with a knee injury and threw a touchdown pass before leading the game-winning field goal drive last Sunday.