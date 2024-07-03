Josh Jacobs: Jordan Love is going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure

After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three seasons, quarterback Jordan Love excelled in his first chance to be a full-time starter in 2023.

He led the Packers to a playoff berth along with a postseason victory, setting himself up for a significant contract extension sooner than later.

Veteran running back Josh Jacobs signed with Green Bay in free agency and said in an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday that he’s observed some special qualities in the quarterback.

“To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said. “I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”

Love finished the 2023 regular season having completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His last eight starts were particularly impressive, as he completed 70.3 percent of his throws for 2,150 yards with 18 touchdowns and one pick, leading Green Bay to a 6-2 record in that span.

With the QB currently slated to become a free agent in March 2025, the Packers and Love have signaled a desire to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the beginning of training camp later this month.