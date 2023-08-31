Josh Jacobs: No hard feelings for Raiders now

Running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders spent months at odds with one another before finally finding common ground last Sunday on a one-year contract that will take the place of the franchise tag that the team used on Jacobs early in the offseason.

It wasn’t the long-term deal that Jacobs wanted, but it is more compensation than he was on track to receive and it got Jacobs on the practice field on Wednesday. After his return to the field, Jacobs told reporters that anything that went on before the agreement was reached will go down as water under the bridge.

“I mean, shit, we here,” Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now. It’s a clean slate with me. It was never . . . no hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time I understood my value, too. So it was just about meeting in the middle.”

Jacobs said he “didn’t feel like I missed a step” in his first practice session since the end of last season and a repeat of his production from 2022 would set up another interesting offseason for a productive player who became a prime example of the NFL’s devaluation of the running back position over the last few months.