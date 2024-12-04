Josh Jacobs: Packers want me to take less practice reps, but it’s important to do the work

After the Packers beat the Dolphins last Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur praised running back Josh Jacobs’s durability because he had handled 49 touches over two games in five days.

The Packers have limited Jacobs’s practice participation this week as they prepare to face the Lions on Thursday night, but it sounds like the team would dial things back even further if Jacobs would allow it. Jacobs said that he knows the team wants “me to take less reps,” but he feels great and sees value in each practice session.

“I think it’s important for the guys to see me work,” Jacobs said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “I think it’s important to get the reps. So, I practice. . . . I think for me it’s just what I’m used to. I’ve been doing it for so long. I feel like the running back room in general, we kind of set the tone for the team. Each day, regardless of it’s practice or a game, we try to come out and do that.”

LaFleur called Jacobs a “coach’s dream” for that approach, but the Packers will likely continue pushing for Jacobs to take steps to make sure he’s up and running all year.